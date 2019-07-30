News

Sheriff: Horse, buggy roll over into ditch, 10-month-old infant among victims

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 07:00 PM CDT

TOWN OF MANCHESTER, Wis. - A horse and buggy rolled over into a ditch in Green Lake County on Sunday afternoon, with a 10-month-old infant being among the victims involved, officials said.

A news release from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said authorities were dispatched to State Highway 44 east of Hilltop Road in the Town of Manchester at 3:13 p.m. after receiving a call of a crash. Law enforcement arrived roughly 10 minutes later.

The initial report said a horse and buggy entered the ditch and rolled over after interacting with a vehicle. The horse and buggy were heading east when a truck pulling a camper passed them.

The horse became spooked and ran into the ditch, pulling the buggy down with it. The truck's driver was unaware of the accident and continued driving.  

A 40-year-old man, 31-year-old woman and 10-month-old infant girl all from Pardeeville were inside the buggy. The three victims were taken to a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

