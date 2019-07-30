News

Sheriff: Gunman traded texts with woman he later killed

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin sheriff says a man suspected in the weekend killings of four people exchanged texts with one of the victims -- a woman who apparently didn't know him.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-chik) says investigators believe 34-year-old Ritchie German Jr. carried out the Sunday attacks at two homes.

Kowalczyk told The Associated Press on Tuesday that investigators believe German fatally shot his mother, brother and brother's 8-year-old son at their home in Lafayette before going to a home in nearby Lake Hallie and killing a 24-year-old woman and wounding her parents. German was found dead there, but authorities haven't said whether he killed himself.

Kowalczyk says German had texted the 24-year-old woman inquiring about a personal relationship, but she texted back saying she didn't know him.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration