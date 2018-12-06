Sheriff: Estranged husband walks into home, threatens wife with gun

Dane County Sheriff's Office Ryan C. Willimas

Dane County Sheriff's Office Ryan C. Willimas

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. - A man is facing charges after he went to his estranged wife's home and threatened her with a gun, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they were initially called to the scene around 1:35 a.m. on Nov. 27 after initial reports said a woman was screaming and someone was inside a home on Gotzion Road in the Town of Deerfield.

When deputies arrived, the woman left her home and told officials that Ryan C. Williams, 37 of Marshall, had come into the home without her permission and threatened her with a gun. Williams then locked himself in an upstairs bedroom and refused to communicate with deputies, according to the release.

Deputies said they convinced Williams to surrender around 9:20 a.m. that day. He was taken into custody and transported to a Madison hospital to be treated for a self-inflicted injury to his head.

Williams is facing charges of recklessly endangering safety and domestic abuse by use of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, armed burglary, felony intimidation of a victim and domestic abuse by use of a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and domestic abuse by use of a dangerous weapon, neglecting a child under 6 years old and two counts of neglecting a child. He will be in court Thursday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.