Sheriff asks public's help in identifying possible vehicle burglars

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 02:59 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 02:59 PM CDT

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in recent vehicle burglaries in Dane County. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said deputies have responded to numerous reports of thefts from autos and burglary incidents in the Irving Drive neighborhood in the town of Burke and the village of Windsor since Sept. 30.

The sheriff's office released two images from a neighbor's security camera during the time of the crimes. 

The Sun Prairie Police Department has received similar reports of theft and burglary in the adjacent subdivision south of Highway 19, the sheriff's office said.

Officials also reminded residents to secure their homes and vehicles, as well as remove any valuable items from their vehicles.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


