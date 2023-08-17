MADISON, Wis. -- A now-former Madison pastor has been charged with child sexual assault following an investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched children in his care.
Robert Stine, 60, faces two felony charges of first-degree child sex assault - sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 13, online court records show.
News 3 Investigates reported in July that Stine, a pastor at Midvale Baptist Church on Madison's near west side, lost his license to operate the church's Kid's Best child care facility in June following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the Madison Police Department.
By the end of June, Madison police had concluded its investigation into the case and forwarded tentative child sex assault charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office. DA Ismael Ozanne did not charge the case until this week.
I just finished digging through the court records on this case.A lot of questions remain: These charges are only related to one child, but the court records reference another child making similar allegations. (1/4)https://t.co/TLPffFxKAL— Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) August 18, 2023
Young girl says Stine assaulted her three times
Court records indicate a mother of a girl under 13 years old contacted Madison Police in April of this year, about an incident she had learned about involving her daughter when she was at the summer camp in 2018 and 2019 that Stine operated.
After sex education at school, the girl had told her family about three incidents involving Stine from when she was nine years old and attending Kid's Best day camp at Midvale Baptist Church. Stine had massaged her and touched her inappropriately while having an erection, she told her family and law enforcement, and told her she was "special" and that he was "proud of her".
Another time, Stine had the children at the summer camp play a game called "Murder in the Dark", and Stine had made her sit on his lap in the dark while playing the game while doing inappropriate things.
"She did not know how to feel about it, and she trusted the defendant as he was an adult," court records say she told law enforcement when relating the incidents. In school, she had learned "a lot more in general about her boundaries and her body and that she did not like it. She stated she felt guilty for awhile, and she thought it had been her fault."
The girl had been talking to another friend at school about what happened after learning about inappropriate behavior in her sex education class. Her friend, who had also gone to camp at the church, told her she had had similar inappropriate contact with Stine. At that point, the girl told social workers at her school, and called her mother crying to disclose what had happened to her.
School officials immediately contacted child protective services at the time; the girl's mother contacted police.
Other information that law enforcement gathered as part of the investigation corroborated details of the girl's story, such as a medical incident that the girl said had happened on the same day Stine had assaulted her.
Police were notified about Stine in 2021
As News 3 Investigates reported in July, the Department of Natural Resources and the Middleton Police Department had been contacted by three witnesses who saw Stine doing inappropriate things to a child during a group outing to Devil's Lake State Park in 2021.
Stine denied the allegations, and police took no further action, according to records provided to News 3 Investigates by the Department of Children and Families.
It's unclear how many children have made allegations about Stine; court records from the 2023 police investigation are centered around one child but reference another child who had made similar comments.
It's also unclear whether either of those children would have been the same children that witnesses had expressed concerns to police about in the separate, 2021 investigation.
One last thing I'll say: Kid's Best had operated for 16 years at Midvale Baptist Church and served hundreds of children.If your child was there and you're comfortable talking to me, I want to talk to you.— Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) August 18, 2023
Stine continued preaching as police investigation continued; maintains innocence
Stine continued to preach sporadically and lead business meetings from May into late July, a News 3 Investigates review of the church's YouTube page found. Those videos were removed from the church's YouTube channel after News 3 Investigates made Stine and his attorney aware they would be reporting the story.
Days after News 3 Investigates first reported the case, the church took its website offline.
Stine's attorney Chris Van Wagner confirmed to News 3 Investigates on Thursday evening that Stine had resigned from Midvale Baptist Church.
"Bob Stine denies he did anything illegal or wrong, and looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name," Van Wagner said in a text message. Stine didn't resign, he said, because "he did anything wrong but because he wants [to] spare the church and its members any unnecessary distraction or concern."
An initial court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 24.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.