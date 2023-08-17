A now-former Madison pastor has been charged with child sexual assault following an investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched children in his care.

MADISON, Wis. -- A now-former Madison pastor has been charged with child sexual assault following an investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched children in his care.

Robert Stine, 60, faces two felony charges of first-degree child sex assault - sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 13, online court records show.