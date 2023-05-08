MADISON, Wis. — A Republican proposal to fund local governments comes with a catch, prohibiting those governments from issuing advisory referenda on their ballots.
The ban on advisory referenda is one piece of the GOP shared revenue plan, which also includes significant public safety requirements for Milwaukee. Across the state, local governments would be prohibited to put these non-binding referenda on their ballots.
In Dane County for example, last month's ballot contained referenda asking voters' thoughts on non-partisan redistricting and a constitutional amendment to create a privacy right — which would guarantee a right to abortion.
Some argue the impetus to include these referenda on the ballot could be to drive liberal turnout in Dane County: putting the issue of abortion literally on the ballot could drive voters who are motivated by the issue.
"The idea is that it makes no sense to use the ballot as some way to achieve some interest group's goal," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican representing an area around Burlington, said at an event last week in Milwaukee.
"The City of Burlington lawmakers have zero to do with legislating abortion or marijuana. It's a state issue, and I don't think it should be done at the local level," he added.
Dane County Board Chair Patrick Miles pushed back against that suggestion, saying that county officials stepped up where state legislators fell short.
"It's not a question that Republicans wanted to hear the answer to, but there's strong support for expanding, not limiting, the right to abortion and reproductive care," he said.
The state Legislature is also empowered to put advisory referenda on the statewide ballot. Democrats tried to put an abortion referendum on the ballot, but it was blocked by Republicans. Instead, the GOP placed a referendum on work search requirements for welfare benefit recipients, which was expected to appeal to conservative voters.
"It seems the Republican legislators are looking to limit voters' voices," Miles said. "This would be just another avenue by which they would be muzzling voters' voices and that's the wrong direction for a representative democracy."
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for Republicans to remove some of those additional proposals out of the shared revenue funding plan. He promised to veto the bill entirely unless Republicans make that change, as well as increase funding for municipalities.
