Sexual assault survivors support Christine Ford with #WhyIDidn'tReport

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 04:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 04:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Survivors of sexual assault are supporting Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, with a new hashtag.

#WhyIDidntReport is being used by survivors who are sharing stories about their sexual assaults and why they never came forward to officials about them.

The hashtag went viral in response to tweets from President Donald Trump, calling Ford's allegations into question.

Ford alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party in Washington, D.C. when they were teenagers. Since her allegations, a second woman came forward with a new accusation alleging that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a college party their freshman year.

Kavanaugh staunchly denies both allegations.

Trump tweeted Friday in Kavanaugh's defense, claiming that, "If the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents."

 According to Rape Crisis Center of Dane County Executive Director Erin Thornley Parisi, reporting sexual assault isn't that simple for victims.

According to Parisi, only one in 10 survivors officially report sexual assaults, one factor being a culture of victim blaming.

She said that those accused of sexual assault are considered innocent until proven guilty, while accusers are often considered liars until they are proven correct.

Though Ford has received threats to her life, she has agreed to testify in a Senate hearing Thursday.
 

