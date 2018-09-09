Sexual assault reported near Elver Park, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a report of a sexual assault that happened on the sidewalk near McKenna Boulevard and Park Heights Court, near Elver Park on the city's southwest side on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, described to be in his late teens or early 20s, stopped the victim, a 17-year-old boy, while he was walking and forced sexual contact after the victim refused to go with him.

The victim ran from the area on foot, according to an incident report.

Police are still searching for the suspect, according to the incident report. He was described as wearing a royal blue sweatshirt and riding a bicycle.