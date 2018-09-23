Sexual assault reported at The James apartment building in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Saturday morning at The James apartment building in downtown Madison.
A 19-year-old woman told police she knew the suspect, a 25-year-old man, through Snapchat. The suspect came over to her apartment on the 400 block of Gorham Street after the bars closed early Saturday morning, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. The woman's 18-year-old friend also was at the residence.
Both women alleged that they had been sexually assaulted by the suspect.
Police did not say whether any arrests have been made yet.
