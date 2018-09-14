Sexual harassment allegations against UW-Whitewater chancellor's husband have 'merit'
WHITEWATER, Wis. - The sexual harassment allegations against University of Wisconsin-Whitewater chancellor's husband have merit, Chancellor Beverly Kopper said Friday.
"I want to share with you a difficult situation for me personally and professionally," Kopper said. "Although we typically do not discuss personnel issues publicly, I feel it is important to make this one exception and I have UW System’s permission to do so."
Kopper’s husband, Pete Hill, is the associate of the chancellor at UW-Whitewater, according to the release.
Kopper said she fully supported and cooperated with UW System's investigation.
UW System has ended Hill’s unpaid appointment and restricted him from attending UW-Whitewater's events.
"As you can imagine, this is a challenging and unique set of circumstances for me as a wife, as a woman, and as your chancellor. As your chancellor, I have worked diligently to ensure each of you has the supportive environment you need and deserve in which to do your amazing work," Kopper said.
