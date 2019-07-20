Sex offender relocated after being convicted of multiple sexual offenses

After being convicted May 13, 2014, of third-degree sexual assault and exposing a child to harmful materials, and being convicted Oct. 23, 2015, of having sex with a person 16 years of age or older, John R. Berg will relocate to 4544 E. U.S. Highway 14 in Janesville on July 23.

Berg is not allowed to have any contact with his victims, and he will not have unsupervised contact with minors. He is being monitored with a GPS, and he must comply with sex offender rules.

At his new location in Janesville, Berg may not patronize taverns, bars or liquor stores, and he may not consume any alcohol or drugs.

