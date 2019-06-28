Severe weather prompts multiple water rescue calls for MFD

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department responded to calls for multiple people stranded on the lake during Thursday's severe weather.

High winds and rough waters pushed a kayaker to shore at 921 Castle Place after it overturned on Lake Mendota. He was able to help himself out of the water just before help arrived.

On Lake Monona, two people- one on a kayak and one on a paddle board- were stranded about 100 feet away from the Monona Terrace and Law Park. They were taken with their equipment back to shore and did not require emergency medical services.

