More than 10,000 throughout southern Wisconsin without power following severe weather

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of people in southern Wisconsin are without power as a storm passes through the area.

Alliant Energy is also reporting about 9,300 people without power throughout the state, mostly in southern Wisconsin. The counties with the most power outages are Sauk, Rock, Dane and Columbia.

A representative told News 3 Now that the outages are largely due to downed lines in the area. Crews are working to restore power but do not have a time estimate.

The MG&E outage map says 1,338 customers are affected by the outages. MG&E crews are responding to multiple spots throughout the city in an effort to restore power.

"We are unable to estimate when service will be restored at this time," an alert on the MG&E outage map said. "Our employees are currently assessing the situation and will provide an estimate of service restoration once more information is known."

MG&E officials also confirmed that the outages are related to the severe weather that passed through the Madison area.

