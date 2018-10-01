Several roads in Grant County affected by flooding, high water

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - Grant County officials said several roads are closed due to high water and flooding from Monday's rainfall.

Roads that are closed, as of 4:30 p.m, include:

Oak Road from County Road O to Hank Road in Harrison Township,

Big Blatte Road from County Road O to Hank Road, in Harrison Township,

Pigeon River Road in Beetown Township,

High water is over roads at several places, including: