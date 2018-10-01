News

Several roads in Grant County affected by flooding, high water

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 06:20 PM CDT

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - Grant County officials said several roads are closed due to high water and flooding from Monday's rainfall.

Roads that are closed, as of 4:30 p.m, include: 

  • Oak Road from County Road O to Hank Road in Harrison Township,
  • Big Blatte Road from County Road O to Hank Road, in Harrison Township,
  • Pigeon River Road in Beetown Township,

High water is over roads at several places, including:

  • 6939 Highway 81
  • Slabtown Road at Porter Bridge Road in Beetown Township,
  • Fairground Road in Patch Grove Township.
  • County Road E at Pine Knob Lane, on the border of Liberty and Clifton Townships
  • Ellenboro Road off Highway 81 in Ellenboro Township.

 

