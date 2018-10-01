Several roads in Grant County affected by flooding, high water
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - Grant County officials said several roads are closed due to high water and flooding from Monday's rainfall.
Roads that are closed, as of 4:30 p.m, include:
- Oak Road from County Road O to Hank Road in Harrison Township,
- Big Blatte Road from County Road O to Hank Road, in Harrison Township,
- Pigeon River Road in Beetown Township,
High water is over roads at several places, including:
- 6939 Highway 81
- Slabtown Road at Porter Bridge Road in Beetown Township,
- Fairground Road in Patch Grove Township.
- County Road E at Pine Knob Lane, on the border of Liberty and Clifton Townships
- Ellenboro Road off Highway 81 in Ellenboro Township.
