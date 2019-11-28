Several residents rescued from Sun Prairie apartment building fire

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Several residents were rescued during a fire at a Sun Prairie apartment building early Thursday morning.

The apartments are located along the 1200 block of Severson Drive, according to a release by the Sun Prairie Fire Dept.

First responders arrived to the scene a little before 4 a.m. to find heavy smoke filling the first floor of the building. They had to help evacuate residents from the first and second floors.

One resident had to be taken down by a ladder from a second-floor balcony and firefighters had to force their way into three second-floor units. One person was escorted out of those units, the release said.

Both floors had smoke damage and two units are unlivable, the release said.

Residents were taken to a nearby building to stay warm. No residents or first responders were hurt.

Firefighters believe a candle started the fire. They said there were no smoke detectors going off to alert residents of the fire and the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison.

The building has smoke detection where required by code but the detectors were not activated, Garrison said. He also mentioned that the building involved is compliant with all fire codes for a building built in the 1970s.

"As a fire chief, I would like to see all residential buildings in the city be fully alarmed, and have working sprinkler systems. This would come at a huge cost to many building owners," Garrison said in a news release.

Garrison also noted that requirements for apartment buildings are more restricted than in the past.

Firefighters are using Thursday's fire to remind people about what to do if a fire breaks out in an apartment building. They said it's important to close any doors behind you to slow the fire and spread of smoke, so others have time to evacuate the building.

