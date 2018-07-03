Several Janesville businesses don't pass alcohol compliance check
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Three Janesville businesses were found in violation of local and state laws for selling alcoholic beverages to underage individuals, authorities said on Monday.
Twenty-four businesses were checked by the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit, along with Janesville Mobilizing for Change.
Lions Beverage Mart on the 2600 block of Milton Avenue, Aldi's on the 2900 block of Deerfield Drive, and Sentry Foods on the 2500 block of West Court Street. were found to be in violation.
The businesses that passed the compliance check included:
- Woodman’s Grocery - 2819 N. Lexington Dr.
- Lions Beverage Mart - 2619 Milton Ave.
- Virk’s Liquor - 2807 W. Court St.
- Cork & Bottle - 1418 W. Memorial Dr.
- Badger Spirits - 1507 Center Ave.
- Super 66 Liquor - 108 Center Ave.
- Grain & Grape Liquor Store - 1514 E Racine St.
- J & R Liquors - 1401 W. Court St.
- Mulligan’s Gas - 3961 Milton Ave
- Kwik Trip - 3 123 S. U.S. Hwy 51
- Wal-Mart Supercenter - 3800 Deerfield Dr.
- Sentry Foods - 2822 E. Milwaukee St
- Citgo Quick<mart - 404 N Parker Dr.
- Janesville Travel Plaza Liquor - 3222 Humes Road
- Basic’s Cooperative – 1711 Lodge Dr.
- Festival Foods – 2233 Humes Rd.
- J Town Spirits – 1917 Center Ave.
- The Liquor Cabinet – 1924 E Milwaukee St.
- Schnuck Markets - 1501 Creston Park Dr.
- The Vineyard - 3439 Mt. Zion Ave.
- Five Points Liquor - 600 W Milwaukee St.
