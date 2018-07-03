Several Janesville businesses don't pass alcohol compliance check

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Three Janesville businesses were found in violation of local and state laws for selling alcoholic beverages to underage individuals, authorities said on Monday.

Twenty-four businesses were checked by the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit, along with Janesville Mobilizing for Change.

Lions Beverage Mart on the 2600 block of Milton Avenue, Aldi's on the 2900 block of Deerfield Drive, and Sentry Foods on the 2500 block of West Court Street. were found to be in violation.

The businesses that passed the compliance check included: