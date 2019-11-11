Programming Notice

Several flights delayed at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. - There are several delayed flights in and out of the Dane County Regional Airport Monday morning.

Several flights heading to Chicago from Madison have been delayed for a couple of hours.

You can check the status of a departing flight by clicking on this link.

Several arriving flights have also been delayed. You can check the status of arriving flights by clicking on this link.

