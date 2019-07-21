Several fights break out on State Street after bar time Saturday

Courtesy of Alec Hogoboom

MADISON, Wis. - Several fights broke out on State Street after bar time early Saturday morning.

According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officers were on patrol around State and Gilman streets at 2:07 a.m. when a 22-year-old female was about to fight another woman.

Authorities broke up the fight, but the 22-year-old resisted arrest. When the woman was finally arrested, officers found THC while searching her.

Police said the woman was cited and released due to a number of other calls waiting. There were also large hostilities within the crowd.

While at the scene, officials came across another fight involving four people. The people continued to fight after police tried to intervene, which led to officers using pepper spray.

One of the suspects who was sprayed ran away, but a 20-year-old and 23-year-old male were detained. The 20-year-old was cited for resisting and was seen by the Madison Fire Department for medical clearance.

The 23-year-old continued to be uncooperative and aggressive. After medical clearance, the man was arrested and brought to jail to post on citations for disorderly conduct and resisting.

Madison police said this was one of many fights that broke out in and around State Street on Saturday.

