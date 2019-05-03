Several evacuated as crews respond to gas leak in Monroe

Monroe, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in Monroe.

Officials with the Monroe Fire Department tell us there is a the gas leak in the 600 block of 18th Street and that several people living near the leak have been asked to evacuate. This is a couple blocks away from the hospital in Monroe.

We Energies struck a gas line on Friday, causing the leak, according to the Monroe Fire Department. We are told crews with We Energies are still on the scene working to control the leak.

