Several employees taken to hospital after ammonia leak at Birds Eye Foods plant

DARIEN, Wis. - Several employees of Birds Eye Foods in the town of Darien have been taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak was reported inside the company's building early Sunday morning.

More than 100 emergency responders responded to a report of the ammonia leak at approximately 5:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

Fifteen employees were injured, and 75 employees were medically evaluated to be OKand were released at the scene.

"There is a a situation involving a hazardous material in our plant in Darien, WI," Janice Monahan, a representative for the company said in a statement. "The safety of our employees is our top priority and focus right now."

The company did not provide any further details.

The sheriff's office said the Environmental Protection Agency has been notified and that there is no danger to area residents.