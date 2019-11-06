Several crews respond to corn dryer fire in Fitchburg

Eric Oxendorf

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Several crews have responded to a corn dryer fire in Fitchburg.

Dane County Dispatch received a call at 9:45 p.m. reporting a fire on the 4900 block of Irish Lane.

The Fitchburg, Oregon, Town of Madison and Verona fire departments as well as Fitchrona EMS have been sent to the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and the severity of the fire's damages is not known at this time.

