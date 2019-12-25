Several crews fighting commercial fire in Jefferson County

HELENVILLE, Wis. - Several crews responded to a commercial building fire in Jefferson County on Christmas morning.

Jefferson County dispatch said it received a call at 7:21 a.m. reporting a structure fire at the Jefferson Area Business Center at N4525 County Highway D in Helenville.

Officials said crews from Waukesha and other counties have also been sent, with Helenville Fire being the lead agency.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

