Several crews fighting commercial fire in Jefferson County

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 09:55 AM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:55 AM CST

HELENVILLE, Wis. - Several crews responded to a commercial building fire in Jefferson County on Christmas morning.

Jefferson County dispatch said it received a call at 7:21 a.m. reporting a structure fire at the Jefferson Area Business Center at N4525 County Highway D in Helenville. 

Officials said crews from Waukesha and other counties have also been sent, with Helenville Fire being the lead agency.

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

 

 

