Several crashes reported as snow affects morning commute again

MADISON, Wis. - For the fourth time in two weeks, significant snowfall is having an effect on the morning commute.

Two crashes blocking lanes of traffic have already been reported by the Department of Transportation.

Highway 151 NB was down to one lane at Bristol Street in Sun Prairie following a crash that blocked the left lane for more than an hour.

151 NB at Bristol St is down to one lane due to a vehicle crash. Drive carefully and avoid area if possible. — Sun Prairie PD (@sunprairiepd) November 11, 2019

Crews have since been able to open that lane back up in time for the morning commute.

Rock County will likely see more of an impact on the morning commute with higher snow totals overnight. The DOT says I-39 SB at Mile Marker 187 in Beloit also has a lane blocked due to a crash. That lane closure is expected to last for 2 hours.

Watch News 3 Now This Morning for the latest road conditions through the morning commute.

