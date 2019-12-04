Several Badgers volleyball players claim All-Big Ten honors
After capturing the outright Big Ten championship last week, several Badgers volleyball players are bringing home some individual honors.
Middle hitter Dana Rettke was named Big Ten Player of the Year on Wednesday, while Sydney Hilley was given the Big Ten Setter of the Year Award.
Drum roll, please...🥁🥁🥁🥁— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 4, 2019
The 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year goes to...@dana_rettke!!!
Congratulations, Dana 🥳 pic.twitter.com/1mGtNzkgJH
I don't think we can say it enough, @sydhil_ is INCREDIBLE!— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 4, 2019
YOUR 2019 SETTER OF THE YEAR, SYDNEY HILLEY! pic.twitter.com/z6lZpy57x5
Head coach Kelly Sheffield was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Badgers to a 22-6 regular season, including an 18-2 mark in conference play.
Every team needs a coach, and ours happens to be this year's BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR!— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 4, 2019
Congratulations, @KellyPSheffield!! pic.twitter.com/CmG5XoOvEI
The Badgers take on Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the UW Fieldhouse.
