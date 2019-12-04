LIVE NOW

News

Several Badgers volleyball players claim All-Big Ten honors

By:

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 05:02 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 05:30 PM CST

After capturing the outright Big Ten championship last week, several Badgers volleyball players are bringing home some individual honors. 

Middle hitter Dana Rettke was named Big Ten Player of the Year on Wednesday, while Sydney Hilley was given the Big Ten Setter of the Year Award. 

 

 

 

 

Head coach Kelly Sheffield was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Badgers to a 22-6 regular season, including an 18-2 mark in conference play. 

 

The Badgers take on Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the UW Fieldhouse. 

