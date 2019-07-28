Seventh annual Disability Pride Festival promotes inclusivity for all

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

In an effort to promote disability visibility, more than 50 exhibitors gathered Saturday at the Disability Pride Festival.

The event was hosted by local poet and organizer Tee S. Banks, who welcomed disabled musicians and activists to the Tenney Park stage in Madison.

Many of the exhibitors present at the festival were organizations that offer services for people with disabilities, such as the boxing organization Every Body Boxing or the human rights organization Disability Rights Wisconsin.

“[The festival] brings us together to celebrate who we are,” said Kate Moran, the president of Disability Pride Madison. “So often, we feel ashamed of who we are, or we feel like we’re less than. And we’re not.”

Moran said the idea for the event started eight years ago in Chicago, when people from Madison went to a similar disability pride festival in Chicago. Those people brought the idea to Madison, and now Disability Pride Festival has completed its seventh year.

For Moran, the festival is all about community. She said one of the worst parts about having a disability is the isolation it brings, even among other people who have disabilities.

“If you’re a kid in a wheelchair and you see a wheelchair dance performance, that’s going to change your mind on who you can be in the world,” Moran said.

The festival specifically takes place July 27 to honor the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was passed July 26, 1990.

