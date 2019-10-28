Setup for 31st Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park starts Monday

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Setup for the annual lights show at Olin Park starts Monday, according to a news release.

The free, seven-week light show brings a sense of the holiday spirit to the edge of Lake Monona every year. The lights will be on from dusk until dawn starting Nov. 9 through Jan. 4.

Electricians from IBEW Local 159 will work though Nov. 7 to install all the displays and lights in Olin Park.

According to the release, the event is hosted by The Electric Group and funded by sponsors and donations.

