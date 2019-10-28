Setup for 31st Annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park starts Monday
MADISON, Wis. - Setup for the annual lights show at Olin Park starts Monday, according to a news release.
The free, seven-week light show brings a sense of the holiday spirit to the edge of Lake Monona every year. The lights will be on from dusk until dawn starting Nov. 9 through Jan. 4.
Electricians from IBEW Local 159 will work though Nov. 7 to install all the displays and lights in Olin Park.
According to the release, the event is hosted by The Electric Group and funded by sponsors and donations.
