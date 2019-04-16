Settlement reached in Hudson parade accident

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

HUDSON, Wis. - A Hudson family injured during a 2013 parade accident has settled a lawsuit against the Shriners.

Kelly Bridge, her son Parker Reimer and Parker's older brother, Carter Reimer, were seriously injured when a go-kart driven by a Shriner at a Booster Days parade in downtown Hudson careened out of the control and crashed into them.

Parker, now 16, has had two shoulder surgeries and has limited mobility in his left arm. The Pioneer Press says Bridge injured her right wrist and left knee and has had two surgeries.

Bridge says they settled the case, which was set for trial next week, for $250,000. She says it will be enough to pay attorney fees and medical expenses with a little left over.

