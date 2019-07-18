‘Setting things right': Historical Society, volunteers bring stones back to forgotten cemetery

VERONA, Wis. - The Verona Area Historical Society is aiming to restore what it calls a past mistake, restoring a small plot of land with historical significance that has been largely forgotten for decades.

The rectangular strip of land is sandwiched between Gus’s Diner and the construction site of a new Festival Foods. In the middle of a modern scene, the old place of remembrance was being lost in the weeds.

"It's a chance to right a wrong,” said Jesse Charles, Verona Area Historical Society president. "It was kind of being wiped off the map."

Longtime Veorna resident John Scharer agreed: "It's something to be preserved, I think."

The site is an old cemetery where about 440 people, many of whom resided in Dane County’s old Poor House and Asylum, are laid to rest. Many were elderly, poor or suffered from an illness and were without family.

"We believe as human beings, your final resting place should be respected,” Charles said.

Scharer remembers gravestones in the area. He also remembers people who long ago frequented his parents' restaurant who likely ended up buried in the cemetery.

"We got to know them a little bit,” Scharer said. "It's very important they are not forgotten. I think anyone in this world, and anyone in a regular cemetery, they're remembered."

The stones were in place from the 1880s until around the 1950s, when they were taken away for an unknown reason.

"Whoever removed all those stones, I don't think they realized the full gravity of what they're doing,” Charles said. "It's one of those long, local history mysteries. Where did they go and why? It's been a real fun puzzle to put together."

Charles said a part of the puzzle was found built into a resident's patio.

“When the stones were piled up and thrown away -- in the Depression-era generation you don't throw anything away -- he took 80 and built a patio,” he said. “We’re very lucky he did that. If he hadn’t, we’d have no stones here. It would just be a field.”

The Historical Society, with the help of volunteers, is putting the discovered pieces back together. The project’s fourth dig day took place Saturday after first breaking ground in 2018.

The stones themselves don't give much of a clue -- instead of names, they just have numbers -- but records did provide names, places of origin and death dates.

“I always like to know the name of the person,” Charles said. “These headstones never should have been removed. There was a very casual attitude towards asylum cemeteries in the day. That's something we want to fix."

The workers are restoring the cemetery as accurately as possible using old maps and metal detectors that helped find old stakes in the ground.

"We like to say we time travel. Every time we put a stone back, we stop and think, the last time a stone was here was a century ago,” Charles said. "It feels good to be putting it back where it belongs, setting things right.”

"It does make a big difference, I think,” Scharer said. “It's kind of a reenlightenment of another time."

The historical society is planning to raise funds for a new cemetery plaque with all of the names of those buried.



