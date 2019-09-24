Service puppy-in-training gets lesson at Madison fire station
MADISON, Wis. - A service puppy-in-training named Buddy stopped by Madison Fire Department's Station 5 for a quick lesson.
Buddy is currently in training to become a service dog for children with autism. In a press release, the Madison Fire Department said Buddy stopped by the fire station to learn what a firefighter in a suit looks like, so he knows they aren't a threat to the child he is with.
Station 5 was paid a special visit recently by a neighbor named Buddy! Buddy's in training to become a service dog working with kids, and it was time for him to learn what a firefighter looks like in gear! Read about Buddy's visit on the #MFDBlog! https://t.co/4VkgWOkzPC #Madison pic.twitter.com/ivwlvUygPx— Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) September 24, 2019
Firefighter Sean Emberson geared up and played with Buddy to help him get acquainted with the gear.
Buddy is being trained by a family through a program called Dogs in Vests that works to get dogs paired with a child in need.
