Service puppy-in-training gets lesson at Madison fire station

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 06:35 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A service puppy-in-training named Buddy stopped by Madison Fire Department's Station 5 for a quick lesson.

Buddy is currently in training to become a service dog for children with autism. In a press release, the Madison Fire Department said Buddy stopped by the fire station to learn what a firefighter in a suit looks like, so he knows they aren't a threat to the child he is with.

 Firefighter Sean Emberson geared up and played with Buddy to help him get acquainted with the gear.

Buddy is being trained by a family through a program called Dogs in Vests that works to get dogs paired with a child in need.

