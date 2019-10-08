All lanes on I-39 north reopen following serious crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. - All lanes of traffic on I-39 northbound at Avalon Road have reopened following a serious crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash closed down one lane of traffic just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said the crash resulted in traffic queues longer than five miles.
The incident cleared at 2:08 p.m.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- New strategies, technology, aim to keep pedestrians, bicyclists safe in high-crash intersections
- This St. Louis bar is selling drinks for $10 an hour, not by the glass
- Driver of pickup on wrong side of road faces 3rd OWI charge, police say
- Police try to identify young teens suspected of stealing backpack, car
- Proposed development could bring Amazon distribution center to Beloit
- Wisconsin ranks 6th in nation for solving homicide cases, with 78% clearance rate, study says