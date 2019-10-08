News

All lanes on I-39 north reopen following serious crash

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:15 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - All lanes of traffic on I-39 northbound at Avalon Road have reopened following a serious crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash closed down one lane of traffic just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the crash resulted in traffic queues longer than five miles. 

The incident cleared at 2:08 p.m.

 

 

 

