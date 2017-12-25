Separate car crashes kill 2 in central Wisconsin

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WAUTOMA, Wis. - Two people are dead following separate car accidents over the weekend in central Wisconsin.

One of the victims was a 47-year-old woman who lost control of her truck at about 2 p.m. Sunday near Plainfield while going southbound on Interstate 39. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the woman was ejected from her truck when it went into a ditch and rolled.

WBAY-TV reports the name of the woman has not been released.

On Saturday afternoon, a 21-year-old man died in a crash in the Town of Charlestown when the car he was a passenger in struck a culvert and rolled after the 17-year-old boy who was driving lost control. The victim was identified as Darius Finnie.

The television station reports that three other passengers were injured in the accident.

Both accidents are under investigation.