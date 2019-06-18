Seniors concerned by broken central A/C at apartment complex; city to consider enforcement action

MADISON, Wis. - The air conditioning doesn't work at a senior apartment complex on Madison's west side, making for some concerned senior citizens.

Jeff Angle, who has lived at the Prairie Park Senior Apartments for three years, was one of more than 100 residents who had to evacuate from the apartment complex for several weeks last fall due to historic flooding in Dane County.

He called the A/C breaking the "last straw" in what has been a frustrating year for him and other residents.

"I couldn't wait to get in here," Angle said. "But now, I'm counting the days until we can get out of here."

He first noticed toward the end of May that he wasn't able to turn on the central air conditioning, and residents contacted their alders and the city building inspectors during the first week in June.

George Hank, director of the city building inspection division, said the city is reviewing what steps the apartment complex took to get the problem fixed and may consider taking enforcement action, such as ticketing the company.

Hank said, specifically, he wants to know when the company first knew about the problem.

"Especially with the clientele that lives there -- many are elderly. A lot of times they're more susceptible to heat, so we would like to see this repaired as soon as possible," Hank said.

A spokesperson with Greystone Property Management told News 3 Now that the apartment complex has known about the problem for less than three weeks.

Company officials said they expect the coil replacement to start in the first week of July and take two or three days to install. They said the work requires a crane, and they're working to minimize disruption for residents during the process.

Angle said after he complained to management, he was provided a portable air conditioning unit, which has helped cool down his apartment.

But Angle, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart problems, said he's not looking forward to warmer days ahead this summer.

"When it gets really, really hot like that, I get short of breath. And if you've ever talked to anybody that has that problem, when you go to breathe and you can't bring anything in, it's a terrifying experience," Angle said.

