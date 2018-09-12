Stress weighs on seniors still evacuated from Prairie Park apartments

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - It has been almost three weeks since more than 100 senior citizens were evacuated from their homes at the Prairie Park Senior Apartments, and they still have not been able to return home.

Historic rainfall in Dane County flooded the building's basement, causing more than $1.5 million in damage at the apartment complex.

Six days after the residents, all 55 or older, were evacuated on Aug. 23, News 3 interviewed Linda Rasmussen, a Prairie Park resident who was staying at her sister Denise's home in Evansville.

Rasmussen suffered a heart attack and died Friday at the age of 64, two weeks after she was evacuated.

"We feel that between the stress and the inconvenience -- the lack of facilities that she was living with -- that it contributed to her death, and we're quite convinced of that, and numerous residents have told us that's what they think, too," said her sister, Lynette Rasmussen.

Her sisters said she was an advocate for people with disabilities and devoted in her work as the hospice coordinator of volunteer services for the Monroe Hospital and Clinic for many years. She developed a number of programs and groups, including a protocol for women who had stillborn children, a program where pets could be certified to visit the elderly and grief counseling groups.

"It seemed like the force of her personality was pretty strong. She was really a wonderful person, and we're gonna miss her just terribly," Lynette Rasmussen said.

"She tried to do good for people and make people happier," said her sister, Denise Karis.

Her sisters now they feel they need to advocate for other Prairie Park families on her behalf.

"I know they can't control the weather, and a lot of people were flooded out, but it was the attitude of lack of caring and concern, and it was really only when my sister started raising Cain that they started communicating a little more and put up a website and actually tried to help some people," Lynette Rasmussen said.

Karen Marotta, director of communications for Indianapolis-based Greystone Property Management and Harmony Housing, the companies that own the Madison apartment complex, said the corporate communications team did not have knowledge of Rasmussen's situation.

News 3's attempts to contact the property manager at Prairie Park were unsuccessful.

Marotta said the goal was for Prairie Park residents on the first floor to be able to move back in Wednesday. She said the latest information will come to a website the property management company set up to provide flooding updates.

"Communication is key," Marotta told News 3. "We're being extremely transparent here."

An update from 4 p.m. Wednesday from the website said the building passed the city's building inspection for electrical work, but the electrical company's installation of meter faces was taking longer than expected. The meters will now be installed and tested Thursday morning.

George Hank, director of the building inspection division for the city of Madison, said first-floor residents would get the all-clear to move in when the building's electrical system was restored, the meters were installed and Madison Fire Department signed off on operation of the fire alarm panel.

"Our goal is to get residents in there as soon as possible," Hank said, adding that they would only do so when the building was safe.

Hank said second and third-floor residents would be able to move back in when Prairie Park has a working elevator or when the building has another way to make higher floors accessible for people with disabilities, such as a stair lift.

Greystone Property Management and Harmony Housing said work on the elevator was underway, and the companies hoped to have one car running by Sept. 18 at the latest.