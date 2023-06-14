The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday voted in favor of a compromise plan on how to fund local governments, a key area of debate during this year's state budget process.

The bill had been a key and contentious area of debate during this year's state budget process, at one point halting the budget-writing process. Local officials had clamored for more funding, which had long been stagnant. 

