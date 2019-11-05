Senate approves bill that would end Miller Park tax

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The state Senate has approved a bill to end the sales tax that funded construction of Miller Park by next summer.

The 0.1% sales tax has been in effect in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties since 1996. Under current law, the tax would end when the stadium district has paid off its bonds and satisfied reserve requirements. The district is expected to reach that point by early 2020.

The bill would require the tax end by August 31. Any excess collections would go back to the counties for property tax relief, public safety, parks and recreation or economic development.

The Senate passed the bill 33-0 Tuesday. The Assembly passed it in June. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers.



