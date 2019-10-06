Sen. Ron Johnson, Chuck Todd have heated argument on 'Meet the Press'

CNN Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson

WASHINGTON - Senator Ron Johnson appeared on MSNBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday morning, and his conversation with Chuck Todd led to a heated argument between the two.

Johnson is the chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

When pressed on a recent quote featured in the Wall Street Journal, Sen. Johnson replied by claiming that the media has painted a false narrative about President Donald Trump and allegations of Russian collusion with Trump's campaign in the 2016 election.

WATCH: @chucktodd: "All right, senator, I have no idea why a Fox News conspiracy, propaganda stuff is popping up on here."@senronjohnson: "Because this is underlying exactly why President Trump is upset ... at the news media." #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/onTZzhDo0s — Meet the Press (@ MeetThePress ) October 6, 2019

WATCH: @SenRonJohnson is asked why he winced.@chucktodd: "I have no idea why we're going here. ... Can we please answer the question I asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you're not criticizing him?" #MTP pic.twitter.com/52ZbGaybhI — Meet the Press (@ MeetThePress ) October 6, 2019

