Sen. Ron Johnson, Chuck Todd have heated argument on 'Meet the Press'

Posted: Oct 06, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

WASHINGTON - Senator Ron Johnson appeared on MSNBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday morning, and his conversation with Chuck Todd led to a heated argument between the two.

Johnson is the chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

When pressed on a recent quote featured in the Wall Street Journal, Sen. Johnson replied by claiming that the media has painted a false narrative about President Donald Trump and allegations of Russian collusion with Trump's campaign in the 2016 election. 

 

 

