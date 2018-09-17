Sen. Baldwin calls Kavanaugh claims 'credible'
MADISON, Wis. - Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman when they were both in high school are credible.
Baldwin tweeted her reaction Monday. Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of a decades-old sexual assault both indicated Monday that they would be willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Baldwin says the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford are "deeply disturbing, serious and credible."
Baldwin says there should be no vote on Kavanaugh's nomination until the matter is fully investigated and both he and Ford testify before the Senate committee.
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson also said in a WTMJ radio interview Monday that the committee should hear from both Kavanaugh and Ford.
