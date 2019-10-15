Semitruck filled with corn tips over on highway in Grant County

LANCASTER, Wis. - A semitruck filled with corn tipped over on a highway in Grant County Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Highway 35/61/81 in Lancaster at around 12:05 p.m.

Officials said Hugo Oeretl, 21, of Toronto, North Dakota, was driving south on the highway and was going too fast when he turned onto Highway 81. The trailer tipped onto its passenger side while trying to make the turn.

Oeretl was issued a citation for failing to keep the vehicle under control.

The spilled corn and semitruck being tipped over led to road closures, but officials said no one was hurt.

