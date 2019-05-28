Semitruck driver ticketed after crashing into Green Co. ditch

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF DECATUR, Wis. - A semitruck driver from Illinois is being ticketed for losing control of his vehicle after crashing into a ditch on Highway 11 early Tuesday morning.

The Green County sheriff says the semitruck driven by Alejandro Fernandez, 23, of Zion, Illinois, was driving east on Highway 11 at 5:04 a.m. when Fernandez lost control and crashed into the ditch on the south side of the road, causing the truck to flip.

Fernandez was wearing his seat belt but was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries, the report said. A passenger in the semi, 23-year-old Marco I. Cruz-Palma, of Beach Park, Illinois, was not wearing a seat belt and was also injured.

The airbags in the semitruck reportedly did not deploy, the sheriff's office said.

Fernandez was ticketed on suspicion of failure to maintain control and operate, and operator failure to have passenger seat belted.

Officials said the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a post-crash investigation. The semitruck had to be towed from the scene.

