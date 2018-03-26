Semis that caught fire outside east Madison bakery cause $32K in damage, fire officials say
MADISON, Wis. - Semitrailerss that caught fire outside an east Madison bakery early Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage to the building, fire officials said.
The Madison Fire Department said crews responded to a semi fire at about 2:15 a.m. outside the Bimbo Bakeries in the 3400 block of East Washington Avenue.
Officials said the fire that consumed one semitractor-trailer and extended to the engine compartment of another is estimated to have caused $32,000 in damage.
What began as a single-engine response to the bakery for a vehicle fire was upgraded as the fire began to threaten the building, according to the report.
Firefighters initiated a fire attack with a handline. Since there were no hydrants in the immediate vicinity, other crews were asked to catch a hydrant and supply additional water, the department said.
There were no injuries, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
