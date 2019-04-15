Semi strikes home in Adams County, officials say
No injuries reported
RICHFIELD, Wis. - A semitruck struck a home in Adams County early Monday morning, officials said.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Highway 21 in the town of Richfield.
According to the report, the semi was headed east when it left the road and struck the garage portion of a residence.
The sheriff's office said there were no injuries to the residents of the home or the semi driver. The crash remains under investigation, including the cause.
