SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Westbound traffic along I-94 was blocked for several hours Sunday after a semi caught fire.The Wisconsin State Patrol said the fire was first reported at around noon near Highway 73. Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials said 8,500 gallons of water was used to put out the fire.The truck, which was hauling oranges, was burned beyond repair however no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.I-94 was closed for about two hours while crews battled the flames, and traffic along the interstate was still heavily delayed as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.