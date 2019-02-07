Semi driver illegally passing school bus flips off driver, sheriff says

Channel3000_Web_Staff Janesville schools to admit more international students

FENNIMORE, Wis. - A semitruck driver flipped off a bus driver as he failed to stop for the bus' stop lights Wednesday afternoon, Grant County officials said.

A Fennimore school bus was stopped around 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 61, dropping off some children at their home in Fennimore Township, when a semitruck heading north failed to stop for the bus' flashing lights, according to a release.

The school bus had its stop arm deployed and red stop lights activated, but the Kingdom Livestock Transport LLC semi driver flipped off the bus driver and drove past the bus, investigators said.

With the help of a Pennsylvania police department, which is where the semitruck company operates out of, a $326 citation was issued to the driver, according to the release. Four points were also taken off the driver’s license.

