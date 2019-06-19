Two dead after semi crashes, explodes on Interstate 94

Courtesy: DOT

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A semi has crashed and exploded on the interstate in Racine County and ignited other vehicles.

Racine County Medical Examiner's Office tells our partners in Milwaukee at least two people have died as a result of this fiery crash.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling tells The Journal Times there are multiple victims, but did not describe the extent of their injuries.

A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on Interstate 94 near Highway 20 in Caledonia about 11 a.m., caught fire and exploded, setting fire to at least two other vehicles.

All lanes of the interstate are closed.

