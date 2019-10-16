BREAKING NEWS

Semi crash blocks part of John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:23 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison drivers are being asked to avoid John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison.

The road is blocked south of Broom Street because of a semi crash, according to a tweet by the Madison Police Department. 

No one was hurt, police said.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes as the crash site is cleared.

 

 

 

