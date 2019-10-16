Semi crash blocks part of John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Madison drivers are being asked to avoid John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison.
The road is blocked south of Broom Street because of a semi crash, according to a tweet by the Madison Police Department.
No one was hurt, police said.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes as the crash site is cleared.
Inbound lanes John Nolen Dr. blocked south of Broom St.— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) October 16, 2019
following truck crash. No reported injuries, but motorists should take
alternative routes as traffic will be blocked until semi can be cleared.
