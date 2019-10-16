Semi crash blocks part of John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison drivers are being asked to avoid John Nolen Drive in downtown Madison.

The road is blocked south of Broom Street because of a semi crash, according to a tweet by the Madison Police Department.

No one was hurt, police said.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes as the crash site is cleared.

Inbound lanes John Nolen Dr. blocked south of Broom St.

following truck crash. No reported injuries, but motorists should take

alternative routes as traffic will be blocked until semi can be cleared. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) October 16, 2019

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.