MCFARLAND, Wis. -- People in McFarland are speaking out about what they claim is continued neglect from Dane County and the Village of McFarland of a waterway that has not been dredged since the 1980s.
Residents who live near the east shore of Lake Waubesa say sediment buildup is ruining what they love about where they live.
Dan Lampe, a McFarland resident along the channel, says action needs to be taken.
"We would really like the county to extend their dredging efforts," Lampe said. "There's been a build up of sediment of about four foot thick."
Currently, Dane County is in the process of a five-phase project to dredge parts of the Yahara chain of lakes. The project is aimed at removing urban runoff from the chain. Lampe says the county and village are neglecting one of the root causes of the buildup on Lake Waubesa.
"What we're hoping to do is get some cooperation to get the mouth of this channel cleaned out and continue to be maintained so we keep a clean water flow for all the users, as well as the for all the people along the channel," Lampe said.
McFarland Village Administrator Matt Schuenke wrote to News 3 saying, "It's not an easy project to undertake nor common."
The village recently approved a process to begin a stormwater management plan. Schuenke says this plan will include resolving the runoff from McFarland's east side to the channel.
He went on to write, "additionally we'll engage with Dane County to again encourage them to be a partner in helping to find solutions to improve the area."
News 3 Now has reached out to Dane County, but have yet to hear back.
