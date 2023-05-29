MCFARLAND, Wis. --  People in McFarland are speaking out about what they claim is continued neglect from Dane County and the Village of McFarland of a waterway that has not been dredged since the 1980s.

Residents who live near the east shore of Lake Waubesa say sediment buildup is ruining what they love about where they live. 

Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter

Kyle Pozorski is a weekend morning anchor and weekday general assignment reporter for News 3 Now. He can be reached by e-mail at kpozorski@wisctv.com.