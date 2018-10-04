News

Security video shows man trying to get into homes

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 11:39 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 11:39 AM CDT

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. - Dane County deputies are trying to identify a man they caught on security cameras at two residences earlier this week in the Town of Dunn, according to a release.

The security camera images are from residences on Waucheeta Trail, officials said.

The man tried to get into the homes, but he was unable to and nothing was taken, according to the release.

The man was reportedly driving an older-model GMC SUV, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration