Security video shows man trying to get into homes
TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. - Dane County deputies are trying to identify a man they caught on security cameras at two residences earlier this week in the Town of Dunn, according to a release.
The security camera images are from residences on Waucheeta Trail, officials said.
The man tried to get into the homes, but he was unable to and nothing was taken, according to the release.
The man was reportedly driving an older-model GMC SUV, officials said.
