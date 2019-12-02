Second student in Waukesha reported to have firearm

File photo

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A second student from a Waukesha high school was reported to have a firearm Monday.

According to a post from the Waukesha Police Department's Twitter page, a student was reported to be in possession of a firearm at Waukesha North High School.

The report comes hours after a student at Waukesha South High School was involved in a shots fired incident with a school resource officer.

Police said the school has since been put on lockdown and searched. Officials found the student at a home in Waukesha and took the student into custody.

There was a report of a student possessing a firearm at north high school. The school was placed on lockdown and searched. The student was located in a residence in the City of Waukesha and was subsequently taken into custody, more information at a later time — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019

