Second student in Waukesha reported to have firearm
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A second student from a Waukesha high school was reported to have a firearm Monday.
According to a post from the Waukesha Police Department's Twitter page, a student was reported to be in possession of a firearm at Waukesha North High School.
The report comes hours after a student at Waukesha South High School was involved in a shots fired incident with a school resource officer.
Police said the school has since been put on lockdown and searched. Officials found the student at a home in Waukesha and took the student into custody.
There was a report of a student possessing a firearm at north high school. The school was placed on lockdown and searched. The student was located in a residence in the City of Waukesha and was subsequently taken into custody, more information at a later time— WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) December 2, 2019
