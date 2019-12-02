PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Second student in Waukesha reported to have firearm

Posted: Dec 02, 2019 02:43 PM CST

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 02:54 PM CST

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A second student from a Waukesha high school was reported to have a firearm Monday.

According to a post from the Waukesha Police Department's Twitter page, a student was reported to be in possession of a firearm at Waukesha North High School.

The report comes hours after a student at Waukesha South High School was involved in a shots fired incident with a school resource officer.

Police said the school has since been put on lockdown and searched. Officials found the student at a home in Waukesha and took the student into custody. 

 

 

