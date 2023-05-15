Dane County Sheriff's Office Squad Generic

MADISON, Wis. -- A second man has been arrested following a report of shots fired near a bar in the town of Burke last month, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The 37-year-old man from Glenwood, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He faces tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the April 7 incident.

Tags