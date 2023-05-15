MADISON, Wis. -- A second man has been arrested following a report of shots fired near a bar in the town of Burke last month, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The 37-year-old man from Glenwood, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He faces tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the April 7 incident.
Deputies were called to the bar in the 6200 block of Portage Road near Token Creek around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they found multiple shell casings.
No one was hurt.
Previously, deputies arrested Jeffrey Murray, 43, of the town of Burke, on a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 13, online court records show.
The sheriff's office said it believes it has identified everyone involved in the incident.
News 3 Now is not naming the latest suspect to be arrested at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
