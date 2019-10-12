Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Second man sentenced to life in prison without parole after fatal gas station shooting Second man sentenced to life in prison without parole after fatal gas station shooting

MADISON, Wis. - The second man involved in a fatal shooting at a Madison gas station was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday.

The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven on West Beltline Highway in August 2017, killing Kendrith Young, 32, of Waukesha.

Dametrius Reeves, 35, of Madison, was caught on surveillance video at a nearby bar before the shooting. Then two masked men were seen on camera shooting Young. The other man, Curtis Langlois, 37, of Wausau, also shot into the 7-Eleven store. Langlois pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in 2017 and was also sentenced to life in prison without parole. A criminal complaint said Langlois told Reeves he wanted to kill the victim because he was "looking at him all crazy."

Presiding Judge Ellen Berz said Friday’s sentencing should be a deterrent for others in the community.

“It should be made abundantly clear that if someone in this community is considering assassinating another person in this community, they should be prepared to spend the rest of their life behind bars,” Berz said.



